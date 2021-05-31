L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.60 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

