L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $159.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.