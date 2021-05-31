L & S Advisors Inc Sells 12,392 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $253.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.