L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

