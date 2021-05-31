Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 94.2% in May

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 559,400 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the April 29th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTNC opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.