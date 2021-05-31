Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Lagardère SCA has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lagardère SCA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

