Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCSHF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

