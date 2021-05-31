LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 29th total of 690,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.05. 84,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.