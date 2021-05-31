LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 785.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

LEGIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.32. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $150.33.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

