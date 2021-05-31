LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,444. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

