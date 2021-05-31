Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 370.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

