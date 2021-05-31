Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 105 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $439.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.