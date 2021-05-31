Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

