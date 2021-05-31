Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

