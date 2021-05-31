Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $362,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

