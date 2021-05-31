Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.