Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 314 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.38 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

