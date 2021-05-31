Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 469 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $89.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $91.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

