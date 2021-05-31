Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,871. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

