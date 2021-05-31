Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAG. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday.

Shares of A.G. BARR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 522 ($6.82). The company had a trading volume of 126,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.82. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £584.79 million and a P/E ratio of 30.35.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have bought 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170 in the last quarter.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

