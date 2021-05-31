Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.70. 122,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

