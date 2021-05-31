Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGND. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

LGND opened at $117.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

