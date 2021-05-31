Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,174 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

