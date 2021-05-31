Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

