Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 429,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 35,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $44.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.