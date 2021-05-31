Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

