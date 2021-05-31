Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in S&P Global by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 104,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $379.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.75 and its 200-day moving average is $345.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

