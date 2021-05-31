Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$60 million.

Shares of NYSE ZEV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 190,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,959. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

