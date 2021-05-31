Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,126 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

