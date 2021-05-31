Lincoln National Corp Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,222.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $3,523,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $181.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $122.28 and a one year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

