Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,932,000.

IJT opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

