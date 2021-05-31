Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

