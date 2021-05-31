Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.