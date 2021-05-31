Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $13.52 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $133.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $853.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

