Lisk (LSK) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $430.56 million and $35.26 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,111,107 coins and its circulating supply is 128,180,839 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.