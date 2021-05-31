Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.86.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

