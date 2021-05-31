Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.20. The company had a trading volume of 936,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.82 and its 200-day moving average is $360.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

