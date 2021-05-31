Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,459.50 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

