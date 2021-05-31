Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRNA opened at $185.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.