Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MRNA opened at $185.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
