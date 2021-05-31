Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,570 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of comScore worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.