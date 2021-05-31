Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hawkins worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

