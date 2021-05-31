Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,675 shares of company stock worth $11,402,444. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

