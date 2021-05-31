Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.53.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $258.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

