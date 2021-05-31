Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

