Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

