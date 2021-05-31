Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $452,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 73,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $132.17 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

