Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $178,678 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $19.30 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

