Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of Lumber Liquidators worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

