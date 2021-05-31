Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $806.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

