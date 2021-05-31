Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $806.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

